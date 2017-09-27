Former Town forward Hogan handed first international call-up

Former FC Halifax Town striker Scott Hogan has been named in the Republic of Ireland’s squad for their

Hogan scored three goals in 24 appearances for Halifax between November 2010 and December 2011 and completed a £9m move to Aston Villa in January after impressing in spells with Rochdale and Brentford.

The 25-year-old has been included in the Ireland squad for their the World Cup qualifiers against Moldova and Wales.