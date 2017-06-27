Former Town loanee linked with move to Premier League

Ex-FC Halifax Town loanee David Brooks could be on the verge of a move to Premier League club Everton.

Brooks scored once in five games for Halifax in their doomed 2015-16 campaign in the Conference National after joining in August 2015 along with fellow United loanee CJ Hamilton.

Brooks was named Player of the Tournament in the Toulon Tournament, scoring in the final for winners England after switching allegiances from Wales.

He joined Sheffield United from Manchester City’s academy in 2014 and has made just four appearances for the Blades’ first-team.