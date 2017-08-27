Gateshead v FC Halifax Town: Preview

FC Halifax Town come face-to-face with former manager Neil Aspin when they travel to Gateshead on Bank Holiday Monday (3pm).

Aspin joined Halifax from Harrogate in 2009 and led the club to three promotions and into the National League, signing players such as Jamie Vardy, Lee Gregory and Marc Roberts. Aspin also led the club to the quarter-finals of the FA Trophy twice and won the West Riding County Cup.

He was sacked in September 2015 with the club in the relegation zone in the National League after picking up just five points in their first 10 games.

Aspin was appointed as Gateshead boss in November 2015 and led them to a ninth-place finish that season before they finished eighth last term.

He has former Halifax players Richard Peniket and Jordan Burrow in his squad, both of whom have one goal this term.

Michael Duckworth went off with another hamstring injury and is doubtful for the game at Gateshead on Bank Holiday Monday, as is Cliff Moyo.

Matty Kosylo is also a doubt with a sore groin.

Halifax’s 2-0 win over Guiseley on Saturday means they have kept four clean sheets in their first six games of the season, the same as Gateshead, who drew 0-0 at Ebbsfleet on Saturday.

Town played Gateshead in the FA Trophy last season, drawing the first game at The Shay before winning an extraordinary replay on penalties in the North-East.

