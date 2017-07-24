Halifax 0-0 Carlisle: We competed well, says Heath

Town boss Billy Heath says his team is getting closer to where they want to be after their 0-0 draw at home to Carlisle on Saturday.

Halifax were the better side in the game, and probably should have won but for some wasteful finishing.

Heath said: “I thought we competed really well, everybody played their part. We played some decent stuff and worked really hard against them.

“Carlisle made us think, made us work hard and I’m just pleased the lads got a good work out.

“I thought the fitness levels were good and we’re getting closer to where we want to be.

“We made quite a few changes from Saturday but it was a good performance by everybody.

“We had opportunities, a big penalty shout at the end. But the most important thing was we kept our shape and even when we made the changes it didn’t disjoint us too much.”

The re-signing of Dion Charles on loan from Fleetwood gives Heath another option in his squad, and the Town chief admits he may have a few selection headaches for the first game of the season at home to Aldershot.

“We’re going to have a lot of decisions to make about who plays in the first game of the season, but it’s not about who plays the first game, it’s about the full squad,” he said.

“Last season we got promoted because of the squad we had and when people were out of the side, they contributed even when they weren’t playing, and that’s what we need again.

“But we’re happy that we’ve got quality in all positions.”