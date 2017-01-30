Halifax 0-0 Stockport: Fans Panel verdict

Here is the verdict of the Fans Panel after Halifax’s 0-0 draw at home to Stockport.

Rob Brown

Rob Brown

Man of the match

Matty Kosylo - Another all action performance. Missed a good chance to score the winner after being one on one with the keeper but we’ll forgive him.

Moment of the match

28th minute Adam Morgan hit the bar from a free kick from around 30 yards out. The keeper got nowhere near it. The ball bounced down off the bar, very close to hitting the keeper on the back; it could easily have been 1-0 to the Shaymen.

Andrew Mann

Moan of the match

Two points dropped if we’re being honest. Stockport will be delighted with a draw, we’ve had some good results in the last few games but you’ve got to win your home games.

Andrew Mann

Man of the match

Kit Walton

Matty Koslyo, excellent second half again, unlucky not to score and was at the heart of all Town’s attacking moves.

Moment of the match

Morgan’s free kick in the first half that came down off the bar, would’ve been an amazing goal and so nearly was.

Moan of the match

Adam Heslop

Not many complaints this week but Town probably could and should have won the game.

Kit Walton

Man of the match

David Lynch, for his all round effort. His passing may not be the best, but he’s really there to win the ball in midfield, which he does time and again. Played further forward than usual today, but just as effective.

Moment of the match

A superb flowing move featuring Adam Morgan ends up with Matt Kosylo through on the keeper. Although his first touch was overhit, he still had chance to score, but his dink over the keeper went agonisingly wide. That goes in and I suspect we’d be celebrating another three points. Two winnable away games this week; let’s hope we’ve learned something from Curzon and Stalybridge.

Moan of the match

Too many high balls played out of defence went nowhere in particular. I don’t have a problem with us playing the “long ball” game, but on many occasions I couldn’t even identify the intended target!

Adam Heslop

Man of the match

David Lynch ran the midfield, his non stop running and tackling really shone on a difficult game.

Moment of the match

Adam Morgan’s free kick, which rattled the crossbar really surprised us as we didn’t think he would shoot from that distance.

Moan of the match

Despite trying everything we couldn’t get that vital goal in the last 20 minutes.