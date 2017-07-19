Halifax 2-0 Rochdale: We were outstanding, says Town boss

Town boss Billy Heath was delighted with his team’s display as they beat League One team Rochdale 2-0 at The Shay.

Second-half goals from Matty Kosylo and Tom Denton saw off Dale and put Town back on track after their underwhelming 1-0 defeat at Alfreton last weekend.

Heath said: “I thought we played really well in the first-half. It was a new system, 3-5-2, but we wanted to have a look at it. I thought, against good opposition, the boys were magnificent.

“It was a good opportunity to look at it in case we need to look at it.

“Second-half they also did really well, back in our normal formation.

“All the players from minute one to minute 90 were outstanding. I thought we looked sharp, we looked as if our fitness levels were coming on but most importantly, I thought everybody had a good game.

“I can’t think of one player that was off it. And that’s an encouraging sign from Saturday, when we were bitterly disappointed.”

Aside from the work-rate of his players, Heath was pleased with lots of other aspects too.

“It wasn’t just endeavour, because that should be a given, but what pleased me was our fitness levels looked as if they’d gone on to another level, and the quality of the game,” he said.

“I thought, especially second-half, some of the quality was great. And we kept our shape really well in both halves.

“We knew at times they’d have the ball but we kept the shape really well.”

Heath said every player contributed to the win, with many individuals catching his eye.

He added: “I thought Cliff Moyo was outstanding. Adam Morgan’s quality for the second goal and the finish from Kosylo was fantastic. But we’ve got to do that every week.

“The pleasing thing was every single player played a part and put something out there to say ‘I should be in the team’.

“Tom Denton was magnificent, and the back three were superb. They’ve all played a part.”