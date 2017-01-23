Halifax 4-2 Salford: Fans Panel verdict

Here is the Fans Panel verdict after FC Halifax Town’s 4-2 win over Salford at The Shay.

Rob Brown

Rob Brown

Man of the match

Billy Heath, the half time substitution of Danny Clarke was a stroke of genius. I think he’s finally recognised what all the supporters have spotted for months with regard to Danny Clarke. Is there a money back guarantee from Ferriby?

Moment of the match

63rd minute - Richard Peniket saves the Shaymen from going 3-2 down with a cracking header off the line. Sam Johnson was well beaten.

Adam Heslop

Moan of the match

The ref was abysmal; simply out of his depth. Poor decision to give a Halifax penalty but seemed to want to make up for too many other poor decisions earlier in the game.

Adam Heslop

Man of the match

Kit Walton

Matty Kosylo again ran all over the pitch, particularly in the second half, he just couldn’t be contained by Salford’s defence. In was between Matty and new boy Nti but Matty gave me his champagne so that just tipped it.

Moan of the match

Not sure if it’s me but Danny Clarke seems to panic when he gets the ball. He just kicks it without looking where it’s going or who it’s going to.

Moment of the match

Billy’s decision to sub Clarke for Liam King was a great move, King’s confidence will certainly be boosted by that equaliser too.

Kit Walton

Man of the match

Although Nti and Kosylo were important today, I am choosing Kevin Roberts. He was heavily involved with three of our goals, and still found time to fulfil his defensive duties with aplomb. Liam King also deserves a mention for his important second half contribution.

Moan of the match

Salford came out of the blocks as if their lives depended on it. We started remarkably slowly, as if we thought we only needed to turn up to win. Maybe last week’s 6–2 scoreline made us over-confident?

Moment of the match

It has to be our equalising goal, featuring a superb pass from Morgan, a delightful cross from Wilde and a lovely finish from King. As another pundit commented, it was worth the admission alone. This was the most enjoyable match I have seen for a long time.