Halifax 4-2 Salford: We were a different team in the second-half, says Heath

Town boss Billy Heath said his side looked like a different team in the second-half when they came from 2-0 down to beat Salford 4-2 at The Shay.

Salford raced into a two-goal lead through ex-Town man Sam Walker and Mike Phenix, but Town were a team transformed after the interval and scored four unanswered goals from debutant Daniel Nti, Liam King, Matty Kodsylo and Adam Morgan.

Heath said: “It was a disappointing first-half. We weren’t really at it at all.

“We did have some decent chances but we were second best all over the pitch.

“We made a change and from the 46th minute we totally controlled the game.

“We looked a different team, had them on the back foot and when the first goal went in you could sense it (the comeback).”

Heath retained faith at half-time that his team could still win the game, despite a poor first-half.

“We weren’t competing, we weren’t passing well and our shape wasn’t great,” he said.

“If you add those three up, you’re always going to be in trouble.

“I was pleased to get to half-time because they could sense if they got the third goal it would be game over.

“I always thought if we could get a goal after half-time and get a foot hold in the game we could turn it round.”

Kosylo scored his seventh of the season, while Nti marked his debut with a goal - with both players drawing praise from the Halifax boss.

“Matty’s been in a rich vein of form. In the first-half he was doing some good things followed up by some not-so-good things,” Heath said.

“It’s always going to be difficult for Daniel coming in, he’s only trained once with us and he doesn’t know how we play.

“But second-half he showed his qualities because he is a very good player, he’s got bags of pace and he does score goals.

“The two wide players were very good but so were all the players in the second-half.”

Town captain Liam King’s goal heralded a return to form for the midfielder, who helped turn the tide after coming on at half-time.

“I’m pleased for Liam because he’s taken a lot of criticism, some of it unnecessary,” said Heath.

“He knows himself he hasn’t been at the level of performances we know he’s capable of.

“When he came on I thought he was magnificent.

“Him and David Lynch controlled the midfield.

“The found themselves two v three because we had to push on.

“We have altered his role a bit. He can’t make as many runs past the two strikers in a 4-4-2 because he has responsibilities going the other way.”

On Morgan, who added Town’s fourth, Heath said: “He’s an enigma, he’s a really good character. Let’s just say he’s not slow in coming forward.

“He’s done everything we want him to. He gets frustrated with himself because he wants to be the best he can and when he gives the ball away he gets frustrated.

“But he’s done everything we’ve asked him to.”