Halifax game to be Alfreton manager’s last home match in charge

Alfreton manager Nicky Law is set to leave the club join Burnley as head of national recruitment for under 17s-23s - with their clash against Halifax on January 31 his last home game in charge.

Law has been at the helm at Alfreton for 10 years, and will leave the club after their game at Gainsborough on February 4.

The club currently sit in 18th place in the Conference North table, four points above the relegation places.

He has also managed Grimsby Town, Bradford City and Chesterfield in the Football League, leading the latter to promotion from the fourth tier in 2000/01.