Hartlepool v FC Halifax Town: Preview

FC Halifax Town go to Hartlepool on Tuesday (7.45pm) hoping to avoid a 10th game without a win.

Should Town fail to win, it will be the longest run of matches without victory under Billy Heath.

Former Crystal Palace and Middlesbrough player Craig Harrison was appointed as Hartlepool boss in May after winning a sixth consecutive league title and the manager of the year award with Welsh club The New Saints.

He got off to a dreadful start this season, not winning any of his first six games, but he then won seven of his next 10 matches.

However, Pool have won just once in their last six, and lost 2-0 at home to Aldershot last time out (pictured).

They have gone just under five hours without socring and have only won once in their last five home games.

Only bottom-club Torquay have scored fewer goals overall and fewer home goals than Hartlepool, who have only won three of their 10 home games this season.

Halifax have only won two of their 10 away league games this season

Town striker Ben Tomlinson pulled his hamstring at Sutton and is expected to be out for three weeks.

Harry Middleton had five stitches to a gash in his leg and is doubtful.

Matty Brown will miss the game through suspension, while Matty Kosylo will miss the game through injury.

“We’d like a settled side but we’ll have to change it again,” said Heath. “But we’ll just have to patch it up and go again.

“We’ll see if we can get any business done before then.”

If Haliafx lose, the gap to the relegation zone could be as little as five points if results go against them, but the gap to the polay-offs could be as little as four points if they win.

