Leyton Orient 0-3 FC Halifax Town: The players have been magnificent, says delighted Town boss

Town boss Billy Heath hailed “a great night” for FC Halifax Town after their magnificent 3-0 win at Leyton Orient on Tuesday.

Goals from Adam Morgan, Tom Denton and Matty Kosylo sealed a surprise but hard-earned win for Heath’s side, who are now second in the National League having collected 16 points from their last 18 available.

Heath didn’t think it was the club’s best result since he was in charge, but “possibly” their best performance.

“A great night,” he said. “We did very well. Every player but a big shift in.

“We’ve got no real right to win here when you think about the differences in the clubs, being part-time and full-time, the financial side of it. But that’s the beauty of football, and if you’ve got a bit of belief and the players want to work hard for each other then you sometimes get results.

“The players have been magnificent. It was a great game to watch. We played some really good football - not bad for a long ball team.”

Heath said his side deserved the win, and praised the contribution of every single player to the result.

“The two full-backs and the two centre-halves were unbelievable,” he said. “Sam Johnson’s made great saves when he needs to.

“The midfield worked so hard. Nathan Hotte, I don’t know how he’s still standing, backed up by quality from Connor Oliver when we needed it.

“The two wide players had to work so hard. We knew their full-backs are really mobile and expansive, cause people lots of problems. But I thought Kosylo and Macdonald were magnificent, and then you’ve got Denton up-front. Him and Morgan up front is looking like a real partnership.

“Morgs has got an understanding now of how he needs to work for the team. He played most of the game in centre-midfield, but he’s still getting himself chances.

“The boys are sticking together, working hard and looking after each other.”

Heath admitted Town didn’t have it all their own way, with the hosts hitting the woodowrk and squandering some great chances.

“Once we got the second goal they were a bit shell-shocked and they had a low period,” Heath said.

“They’d been pushing hard for the equaliser, but when the team you’re playing against gets a second, which came at a good time, it knocks the stuffing out of you.

“Leyton Orient played a massive part in the game but we were really good tonight.

“The parity of the two clubs is just poles apart but it’s not as if we’ve scraped through the game.

“I enjoyed myself tonight - you’ve got to embrace coming to places like this.

“We are what we are in this league - we’re the underdogs virtually everywhere we go, but that sometimes suits you.

“We had 18 fit players tonight but you have to find a way, and we certainly found a way.”

When he was asked what had pleased him most about the performance, the Town boss said: “Just the togetherness. Just that sheer determination to put their bodies on the line and the desire.

“I thought we played some great football. Me and Mark Carroll have had this label for a long, long time and it’s nonsense.

“We play with a big man but we’ve got two out-and-out wingers away to Leyton Orient, playing 4-4-2.

“You’ve got to work hard in this game, and if you do that and everybody’s pulling in the right direction, then you’ve got a chance.”