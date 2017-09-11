Leyton Orient v FC Halifax Town: Preview

Town boss Billy Heath says his side go to big boys Leyton Orient on Tuesday (7.45pm) in buoyant mood after their fourth win in five games on Saturday.

Halifax are only two points off the top of the table and could move into first place if they win on Tuesday and other results go their way.

“We’re buoyant, we’ve won another game, so the confidence is high,” Heath said.

“I said after the game (on Saturday) ‘yes, it’s disappointing to concede the two late goals but don’t take that away from the performance’.

“I’ve said to the players, we’re not going there with any fear. We should be embracing it and enjoying it, which they are doing at the minute.”

Right-back Cliff Moyo is in contention for the game after being an unused substitute on Saturday, while it is hoped Tom Denton will recover from a dead leg he sustained at the weekend.

Centre-back Martin Riley won’t be fit on Tuesday, and may not even be fit for the trip to Dagenham and Redbridge on Saturday.

Orient’s boss is former Northwich and Nantwich boss Steve Davis, who spent six years in charge at Crewe, winning the Football League Trophy in 2013.

Their top-scorer is seven-goal Macauley Bonne, who signed from Colchester in the summer. He has scored half the club’s goals so far this season.

Orient have won five of their first nine games. They lost at Sutton on the opening day before back-to-back wins over Solihull and Maidstone. They then lost 6-1 at Bromley before a 2-0 win at Woking. They were held 1-1 at home to Eastleigh before consecutive wins against Maidenhead and Guiseley but lost 2-0 at Boreham Wood last time out.

They are yet to lose at home this season, but Halifax are yet to lose or even concede a goal away.

Town’s last trip to Leyton Orient was back in March 2002. They lost 3-1, with Neil Redfearn Town’s scorer.

Tuesday’s National League fixtures:

Bromley v Torquay

Dover v Boreham W

Barrow v Guiseley

Woking v Solihull

Maidenhead v Tranmere

Dag & Red v Sutton Utd

Macclesfield v AFC Fylde

Eastleigh v Maidstone

Leyton Orient v Halifax

Gateshead v Chester

Wrexham v Hartlepool

Ebbsfleet v Aldershot