Matty Brown column

In the first of his monthly online columns for the Halifax Courier, Shaymen skipper Matty Brown talks Town’s start to the season, staying fit and scoring goals.

A good start

After a steady start we’ve started to get some momentum now and the lads are getting more belief in each other and we’re realising we can do something in this league.

If you look at the teams and the quality in the league it’s as strong as it’s ever been. But the qualities we possessed in the Conference North are standing us in good stead because it’s a very physical and very pacey division. But we’ve got the players to cope with that.

Even if you are top of the league you can still improve, and we certainly can. We can score more goals, we can keep the ball better. But we’re working hard in training every week to put that into practice because we all want to do as well as we can.

Fighting fit

I still don’t feel like I’m at my best and there’s a lot more to come from me by my standards.

The main thing for me this year is that I keep myself fit throughout the season, after getting myself back into the team at the back end of last season I just want to play as many games as I can.

I know what I can offer as a player. I’m happy with my performances but I can still be more dominant, still be better on the ball, organise the team better.

But I’ll keep working hard in training to make sure I can get the best out of myself.

I feel as fit as I’ve ever felt. I’ve always been battling injuries or coming back from surgery, which if it’s frustrating for the fans is even more frustrating for me.

I love football and I want to play as much as possible.

It’s heartbreaking watching from the sidelines. But after working so hard to recover I feel I’m reaping the rewards of that hard work now. I feel good.

This time it’s definitely my goal!

I scored my first goal for the club from open play in the win over Guiseley. I did get a goal snatched off me at Bradford Park Avenue last season when Dents claimed it even though he didn’t get a touch!

I didn’t mind though. Clean sheets and good performances are more important for me, but it’s nice to chip in at the other end.

My first reaction was to look over at the linesman in case it was disallowed for any reason but thankfully it stood.

It was more relief than anything because we were one-nil up and they were putting pressure on us and starting to threaten a bit too much for my liking, so it was a good time to score.