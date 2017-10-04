Matty Brown column

In the latest of his monthly columns for the Halifax Courier, Town skipper Matty Brown talks fitness, form and Matty Kosylo.

Feeling good

I’ve not played this amount of consecutive games since the run I went on under Jim Harvey and Tommy Miller. I’ve played 14 full games on the trot now.

Personally I don’t even look at things like that but since the problems I had last season, I’ve worked hard over the summer to make sure I had a big season.

I know when I’m fully fit I can help the club at this level, and things are going well at the moment, I’m feeling good.

A good start

We’ve had a good start. We’re about a third of the way through the season now.

The main objective has always been staying up and it still is until we get to that 50-point mark.

We’ve competed well against the big teams - we beat Leyton Orient and drew with Wrexham, who will be up there challenging.

With the players we’ve got we’re going to pick points up. We’ve got winners in our team.

We’ve got an unbelievable goalkeeper and we work hard for each other.

We’re not getting carried away because if you lose back-to-back games you can drop down the table but we might surprise a few people this season.

If we win on Saturday we might be back into the top five, it’s that tight.

I thought it would take 15 games for the league to settle down, but it might not be until 20 games or it might carry on like this all season.

We just need to keep as much distance as we can between ourselves and the bottom, which takes the pressure off us.

Magnificent Matty

It’s only a matter of time until he plays higher if he keeps going. But the longer we can keep hold of him the better because he’s only going to get better.

He just needs to keep his head down and keep working hard, but he’s exactly that type of lad. He puts a lot of hard work into his game and he’s got a great will to win.