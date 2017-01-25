Salford move back above Shaymen in race for the play-offs

Salford bounced back from their 4-2 defeat at Halifax with a 4-0 win over Nuneaton on Tuesday night to move back above Town in the National League table.

Halifax are now back down in sixth place after Salford’s comfortable win, with goals from Mike Phenix, a Kelvin Langmead own goal, Michael Nottingham and Simon Grand.

Leaders Fylde are now nine point clear after beating Alfreton 2-0, while play-off chasers Brackley were held 1-1 at home by rock-bottom Altrincham.

Halifax play seventh-placed Stockport on Saturday, and could move back into the top-five if they win.