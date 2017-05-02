Salford v FC Halifax Town preview

FC Halifax Town travel to Salford on Wednesday night (7.45pm) for the first leg of their play-off semi-final.

Halifax finished third in the National League North, three points ahead of Salford in fourth. The two teams drew 2-2 at Salford in the league, while Halifax recovered from being 2-0 down at half-time to win 4-2 in the reverse fixture at The Shay.

Town have not conceded a goal in over four-and-a-half hours of football and have won seven of their last nine matches. They are unbeaten in their last six away games, winning five. Only Fylde won more away games in the division than Halifax this season.

Scott Garner and Liam King are believed to be Halifax’s only injury concerns ahead of the first-leg. King took a knock to his heel in the win at Chorley but is expected to be in contention. Garner’s chances of being involved are less clear due to his rib injury, with Heath admitting after the Chorley game that he didn’t know if the centre-back would be fit.

Salford go into the game on the back of a 5-1 thrashing of Darlington, and have only lost once at home in the league all season.

Like Halifax, they go into the game on the back of three straight wins. They have won four of their last six matches, with their last home defeat coming against Harrogate on December 6. They have won nine of their last eleven home matches.

Mike Phenix is their top league scorer with 16 goals, and they have only failed to score at home in two games all season.

Former Town midfielder Sam Walker is among the squad at Salford, who will be the subject of a third series of the BBC One documentary Class of 92: Out Of Their League.