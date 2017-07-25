Shaymen beat North Ferriby 3-0 in latest friendly

Have your say

Goals from Tom Denton, Matty Kosylo and Bohan Dixon helped FC Halifax Town to a 3-0 win at North Ferriby in their latest friendly run-out.

After the hosts hd hit the post, former Ferriby striker Denton put Town in-front before Kosylo doubled the lead five minutes before the break.

Dixon added a third in the 53rd minute.

North Ferriby: Durrant, Cooke, Bettell, Fry (Allington 56), Skleton, Picton, Rusell, Johnson, Ambula, Seidi, Emerton (bowers 76)

Subs: Exall, Gray, Barlow, Gnahore, Rogerson, Allington, Pugh, Kyei

FC Halifax Town: Johnson (Nicholson 75) Trialist (Barrows 85), Wilde (McManus 81), Dixon (Hotte 71), Garner, (Brown 46) Riley, Kosylo (Macdonald 71), Lynch (King 77), Denton (Hibbs 81), Tomlinson (Morgan 46), Charles (Khan 86)

Subs: Basic

Attendance: 241