FC Halifax Town have sold just over 600 tickets for their game at Harrogate Town on Easter Monday.

The game is all-ticket and fans cannot pay on the day. Tickets are available on the Halifax website until Thursday at 5pm and at the club on Thursday between 10am and 5pm and on Friday between 1.45pm and 3pm.

It will be The Shaymen’s second trip to Harrogate this season, having already won there 2-0 in the FA Cup in October.