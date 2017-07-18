Shaymen host Rochdale in first home friendly

FC Halifax Town will host Rochdale tonight (Tuesday, 7.45pm) in their first home pre-season friendly.

Halifax have already beaten Brighouse 4-2 and Gainsborough 3-1 but lost at Alfreton 1-0 last time out.

Goalkeeper Sam Johnson was taken off injured during the first-half of that game, while captain Kevin Roberts missed the game through injury.

Rochdale kicked off their pre-season campiagn ewith a 1-0 win at Fylde on Saturday, and are expected to be splitting their first-team squad between their game at The Shay and another fixture at Chorley, taking place at the same time.

Ticket prices for the game are adults £12, concessions £8, U16’s £5 and U12’s £2.

Car parking will be £3.