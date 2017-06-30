Shaymen launch children’s football programme

FC Halifax Town are launching a new football programme for children aged between six months and four-years-old.

Shaytots is funded by FC Halifax Town, The National League Trust and community sponsors RSA and focuses on fun and structured play and includes full parental participation.

sing the FC Halifax Town coaching syllabus and specially selected equipment the programme uses football as a medium to introduce toddlers to a variety of exercises to help develop physical skills of agility, balance and coordination. Children will also be helped with their first steps in reading and numeracy.

On graduating from Shaytots players will possess a good understanding of fundamental football skills such as dribbling, passing and control and able to continue their development in the FC Halifax Town Community and Academy Programme.

Sessions are split into three stages of development: non-walking to walking (6-months upwards), walking to 3 years and 3-4 years.

All staff are all first aid qualified and have been CRB checked.

The first free taster session is on Thursday, July 13. For further information or to reserve a place contact Steve Nichol on 07572 154 200 or stevenichol@fchalifaxtown.com.