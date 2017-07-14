Shaymen make it two wins out of two in pre-season

FC Halifax Town recorded their second win of pre-season by beating Gainsborough 3-1 on Thursday night.

New signing Martin Riley put Halifax into a 1-0 half-time lead before Tom Denton and Adam Morgan added further goals in the second-half, with Jonathan Williams scoring for the hosts.

Town are next in action at Alfreton on Saturday (3pm).

Town: Johnson, Moyo, Wilde, Lynch, Brown, Riley, Kosylo, McManus, Trialist, Oliver, Trialist

Subs: Barrows, Nicholson, Hibbs, Garner, Hotte, Dixon, King, MacDonald, Denton, Morgan, Clarke

Attendance: 237