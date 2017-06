FC Halifax Town have been rated at 20/1 to be promoted from the National League next season, with Tranmere Rovers installed as favourites.

Rovers lost the play-off final to Forest Green Rovers last season, and are rated at 13/8 to be promoted, followed by Eastleigh at 4/1, Hartlepool and Dagenham and Redbridge at 6/1 and Sutton united and Wrexham at 7/1.

Tranmere are rated at 7/2 to win the league, with Halifax given odds of 40/1 to win the division.