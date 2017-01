FC Halifax Town’s National League North game at Alfreton has been rearranged for Tuesday, March 7 (7.45pm) after it was called off following a pitch inspection.

The pitch at Alfreton’s Impact Arena ground was inspected at 2.30pm this afternoon (Tuesday) but was deemed to be waterlogged.

Alfreton’s game against Brackley was called off on Saturday due to a waterlogged pitch.

Light rain is forecast for Alfreton from 6pm onwards tonight.