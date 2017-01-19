Shaymen set to sign winger on loan from York

FC Halifax Town look set to complete the signing of winger Daniel Nti on a month’s loan from York City, subject to paperwork.

Nti joined York from Worcester City last summer on a two-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

He began his senior career with Midland Alliance outfit Loughborough University and bagged 49 goals in his second season with the club.

Nti scored 16 goals in his first campaign for Worcester, while also collecting the club’s Young Player of the Year and Top Goalscorer awards.

He then scored 15 in his second season, including a strike against League One outfit Scunthorpe United in the second round of the FA Cup.

The winger once again hit double figures last season and was named in the National League North Team of the Year.

In total, Nti made 130 starts for Worcester City, scoring 44 goals and achieving 26 assists.

He has scored one goal in 16 league games this season for York.

He is expected to complete the move on Friday, and should then go straight into the squad for Saturday’s game with Salford.