Shaymen unveil their pre-season schedule

FC Halifax Town have announced their full pre-season schedule, which includes home friendlies against Bradford, Carlisle and Rochdale.

The Shaymen start with a friendly at Brghouse on July 8, then travel to Gainsborough on July 11, then Alfreton on July 15.

They then have two home games against Rochdale and Carlisle on July 18 and July 22 before a trip to North Ferriby on July 24 and then they are at home to Bradford on July 29.

The season starts on August 5.

Brighouse (A) – Sat July 8, 3pm

Gainsborough Trinity (A) – Tues, July 11, 7.45pm

Alfreton Town (A) – Sat, July 15, 3pm

Rochdale (H) – Tues July 18, 7.45pm

Carlisle United (H) – Sat July 22, 3pm

North Ferriby United (A) – Monday July 24, 7.45pm

Bradford City (H) – Sat July 29, 3pm