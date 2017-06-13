Shaymen unveil their pre-season schedule

FC Halifax Town have announced their full pre-season schedule, which includes home friendlies against Bradford, Carlisle and Rochdale.
The Shaymen start with a friendly at Brghouse on July 8, then travel to Gainsborough on July 11, then Alfreton on July 15.
They then have two home games against Rochdale and Carlisle on July 18 and July 22 before a trip to North Ferriby on July 24 and then they are at home to Bradford on July 29.
The season starts on August 5.
Brighouse (A) – Sat July 8, 3pm
Gainsborough Trinity (A) – Tues, July 11, 7.45pm
Alfreton Town (A) – Sat, July 15, 3pm
Rochdale (H) – Tues July 18, 7.45pm
Carlisle United (H) – Sat July 22, 3pm
North Ferriby United (A) – Monday July 24, 7.45pm
Bradford City (H) – Sat July 29, 3pm