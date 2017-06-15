Sinnott leaves Halifax to join Chesterfield

FC Halifax Town midfielder Jordan Sinnott has left The Shay to join League Two side Chesterfield.

Chesterfield boss Gary Caldwell watched Sinnott in both legs of Halifax’s play-off semi-final against Salford, and their play-off final against Chorley, where Sinnott set-up both Halifax’s goals.

Sinnott, 23, enjoyed a successful debut season with Halifax after joining from Altrincham, scoring 10 goals in 44 appearances.

Town boss Billy Heath was delighted for Sinnott, but is aware he must now find a replacement for the midfield playmaker.

He said: “It’s really disappointing but we’re really pleased for the lad. He wants to get back into full-time football and he’s got the ability to do that.

“We’ve had him 12 months and he was fantastic for us. He’s got so much ability and his attitude is great. I can’t praise him highly enough.

“He just needs to apply himself. He’s got extreme quality.

“I’ve always said if players leave to go into a league above we don’t have any problem with that at all.

“He created both goals in the play-off final and he’s a good all-round player so he’s someone we need to replace.”