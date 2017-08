Have your say

FC Halifax Town lost 2-0 at home to Aldershot in their first game of the 2017-18 season.

The game was goalless at half-time before Shamir Fenelon and James Rowe earned Aldershot the win in front of 2,108 fans at The Shay.

Actions from FC Halifax Town v Aldershot at the Shay

Pictures by Bruce Fitzgerald.