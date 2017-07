Have your say

FC Halifax Town lost 3-0 at home to Bradford City in their final pre-season game.

There were no fans inside the ground after police advised the game should be played behind-closed-doors.

Halifax 0-3 Bradford. Picture: Darren Murphy

After a goalless first-half, Omari Patrick put Bradford in-front before a late double by Ellis Hudson added some gloss to the scoreline.

Pictures by Darren Murphy.