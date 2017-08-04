Search

SLIDESHOW: FC Halifax Town season preview - every National League team assessed

FC Halifax Town kick-off their National League campaign on Saturday when they host Aldershot at The Shay.

Here, the Courier looks at what The Shaymen can expect on their return to the fifth tier by assessing every club in the division.

Neil Aspin will return to The Shay this season with his Gateshead team, which also contains former Halifax striker Jordan Burrow.

