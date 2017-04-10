SLIDESHOW: Halifax 1-0 Alfreton

Search

FC Halifax Town edged out strugglers Alfreton 1-0 at The Shay thanks to Tom Denton’s second-half header.

The Shaymen made hard work of the win, but recorded their fourth victory in five games in front of 1,634 fans.

Actions from FC Halifax Town v Alfreton, at the MBI Shay Stadium

Pictures by Bruce Fitzgerald.