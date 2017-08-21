Solihull Moors 0-1 FC Halifax Town: Fans Panel verdict

Here is the Fans Panel’s verdict after FC Halifax Town’s 1-0 win at Solihull Moors on Saturday.

Rob Brown

Man of the match - Sam Johnson, another clean sheet, a great penalty save too. Sam has got to be our best summer signing.

Moment of the match - 27th minute, Matty Kosylo beats his man on the left wing and sets up Adam Morgan. A great finish and our first away goal.

Moan of the match - Where did the referee get six minutes of injury time from in the second half? Does he not appreciate how difficult it is watching the Shaymen hanging on for dear life?

Kit Walton

Man of the match – Although the defence looked solid again, Matt Kosylo was the key to our success. Unlike last week, he made the right decisions and unlocked Solihull with a nice bit of trickery. A shame he got himself booked unnecessarily right at the end.

Moment of the match – It has to be the goal, put away easily by Adam Morgan. As I’ve said before, he’ll score plenty if he’s played in the right position!

Moan of the match – A Solihull player deliberately runs into the back of our defender, then performs a swan dive. Guess what? The ref decides its a penalty. I honestly don’t know how some referees can sleep at night, but at least Sam Johnson saw that justice prevailed.