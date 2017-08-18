Solihull Moors v FC Halifax Town: Preview

FC Halifax Town go in search of their first win of the season on Saturday when they travel to Solihull Moors (3pm).

The Shaymen and Solihull are two of eight teams yet to win in the National League this season, with Town only scoring once - the lowest tally in the league.

Solihull drew 3-3 at home to Barrow on Tuesday. They were 2-0 down at half-time but staged a magnificent comeback to go 3-2 up before conceding a penalty in the 96th minute.

Halifax also conceded a last-gasp goal on Tuesday, at home to Dover, which prevented them from picking up a point after Tom Denton’s injury-time equaliser.

Right-back Cliff Moyo was due to be assessed in training last night after overcoming an ankle injury to play on Tuesday.

“On Monday morning he wasn’t playing but on Tuesday he came to the ground and said it felt better and that he’d give it a go, which is what you want as a manager,” Heath said. “He wasn’t anywhere near fit, maybe 80 per cent, but he was outstanding.”

Winger Matty Kosylo was also due to be assessed on Thursday and wasn’t expected to train.

“He wanted to play on Tuesday but he was touch and go,” Heath said. “I didn’t think he would be fit. But I think we took him off at the right time on Saturday. If we’d left him on for longer he wouldn’t have played on Tuesday.”

Defender Michael Duckworth is not expected to be fit tomorrow.

“It could come a bit too quickly for him,” Heath said. “With it being a hamstring injury you don’t want to rush him back.”

Utility man Nathan Hotte also probably won’t feature.

“It could also come too quickly for Nathan,” Heath said. “He wasn’t left out or dropped on Tuesday, he got a hamstring injury at Chester.”

Centre-back Martin Riley won’t be available.

Solihull were only cleared to stage matches at their Damson Park home again on August 12 after being forced to postpone their opening-day game against Chester.

That fixture had to be called off just 24 hours before kick-off due to safety concerns. Damson Park opened in 1999 and has an official capacity of 3,050.

Former Hednesford Town boss Liam McDonald succeeded Marcus Bignot as manager in November last year and guided the club to an impressive 16th-placed finish.

The Solihull boss believes striker Jermaine Hylton will be the best forward in non-league after signing him from Swindon, having previously worked with him at Redditch.

The last meeting between the teams was in March 2013 when Halifax won 3-0 at Damson Park with goals from Liam Needham, Jon Worthington and Dan Gardner.

