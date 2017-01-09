Stalybridge 1-0 FC Halifax Town: Fans Panel verdict

Here is the Fans Panel’s verdict after FC Halifax Town’s 1-0 defeat at Stalybridge.

Andrew Mann

Man of the match

Tom Nicolson, did really well coming in for a rare appearance and made a few good saves.

Moment of the match

Adam Morgan being subbed off at 0-0 against a side who’d won one home game all season. Not a good moment but definitely the moment that stands out.

Rob Brown

Moan of the match

Missed penalty, harsh looking red card, bizarre substitutions. I’ll go with Simmons not getting any game time despite us desperately needing a goal.

Man of the match

Adam Heslop

Matty Kosylo, had a great game, fully of energy and constantly looking to take defenders on.

Moment of the match

57th minute, penalty taken by Adam Morgan saved by the Stalybridge keeper. Credit to the keeper but missing chances like that have a big impact on the result.

Moan of the match

Kit Walton

Adam Morgan substituted and with that our chances of winning the game disappeared. Can around 350 travelling Shaymen all be wrong with a spontaneous chant of ‘you don’t know what you’re doing”?

Adam Heslop

Man of the match

Matty Kosylo worked his socks off, one of a few players that looked like they really wanted to win. If Adam Morgan had been left on the pitch he’d definitely been in with a shout too.

Moment of the match

Final whistle, after sitting in the rain watching 10 men with their heads down and no chance of a goal for the last 30 minutes, it was a relief to go back to the car.

Moan of the match

Danny Hone getting sent off again. No argument with the decision, he shows blatant disregard for his team. On the bright side at least we won’t have him in the team for the next three matches.

Kit Walton

Man of the match

David Lynch is my choice. He was heavily involved throughout the match, and his tackling and distribution was spot on.

Moment of the match

Danny Hone’s sending off. I thought he had learned to keep his elbows to himself, but apparently I was wrong. His unnecessary action led to Adam Morgan being substituted, which ruined our chances of winning, and fuelled up the Billy Heath fan club.

Moan of the match

Playing a team that has avoided defeat in only two out of 12 home matches, we fussed and stuttered without really creating much of anything. I don’t recall Tom Denton getting a single cross worthy of the name, and most of our players don’t seem to know what they are trying to achieve. We have been consistently clueless since mid-November, but I expect to hear we can sort everything out by just working harder....