Stalybridge v FC Halifax Town preview

FC Halifax Town go in search of their first win for nearly two months when they travel to strugglers Stalybridge on Saturday (3pm).

Stalybridge have won just three of their 23 league games this season, have lost more games than any other team in the league, are the lowest scorers in the National League North and have conceded more than any other team in the division.

They last won a league game on September 6 and have subsequently gone 14 league matches without a win.

They have kept just one clean sheet in 28 games, not including the Manchester Senior Cup,

Andy Owens is their top-scorer with five goals.

Town midfielder Jake Hibbs is back in training and has suffered no reaction to his thigh injury so should be back in the squad this weekend.

Goalkeeper Steve Drench’s hamstring injury has eased a little but hasn’t trained.

He isn’t expected to be involved on Saturday.

Midfielder Jordan Sinnott is still a couple of weeks away from a return to full fitness but has started running again in training.

Centre-back Matty Brown has returned to training once more and could play with the under 21s to get him some match fitness.

Halifa have already beaten Stalybridge twice this season - 1-0 in the reverse league fixture and 2-1 in the FA Cup third qualifying round.

Saturday’s National League North fixtures:

AFC Fylde v FC United of Manchester

AFC Telford United v Gainsborough Trinity

Altrincham v Gloucester City

Boston United v Stockport County

Brackley Town v Chorley

Darlington v Nuneaton Town

Harrogate Town v Alfreton Town

Salford City v Kidderminster Harriers

Stalybridge Celtic v FC Halifax Town

Tamworth v Curzon Ashton

Worcester City v Bradford Park Avenue