Sutton 3-2 FC Halifax Town: Fans Panel verdict

Here is the verdict of the Fans Panel after FC Halifax Town’s 3-2 defeat at Sutton.

Kit Walton

Man of the match – Although Josh Macdonald struggles to get into games at times, when he does he can be very effective. Today he seemed to get the ball across whenever the opportunity arose, so he gets my man of the match.

Moment of the match – 74 minutes, and still in with a chance, then a Sutton corner is headed in at the near post by a player completely unmarked. We are tall and clever enough, and should certainly not be conceding goals like this. Embarrassingly, I have been calling for Matty Brown to take our penalties, so I won’t mention his miss!

Moan of the match – At the moment, there is a feeling of inevitability when attending games. There’s been so much chopping, changing and tinkering that neither the fans or players know what’s going on. Everyone seems to be trying, but recent performances have been poor and there’s been precious little entertainment either.

Rob Brown

Man of the match -: Matty Brown - Had his best game of the season, really got stuck in made it hard for Sutton. They don’t like it up ‘em down south. It’s great to see players giving it all for the shirt.

Moment of the match - 45th minute - Sutton took the lead deep into first half injury time with a shot that hit the post and just about crossed the line. The Shaymen were a little unfortunate to go into the break a goal down. The goal really changed the game.

Moan of the match - Once again the officials were inept. Denton took an elbow to the head, the referee saw it and booked the Sutton player. Since when has an elbow been just a yellow card? Shocking stuff!

Adam Heslop

Man of the match - Had the choice of a few, but think Josh Clackstone stood out for his pace, work rate and the tipping point is his long throw. This could have made a difference if we had more talent in the box to score goals.

Moment of the match - The game changer for me was Matty Brown missing the penalty. Ten minutes from time this would have given the lads time to go for a much needed point.

Moan of the match - Again the team did show some passion and effort, particularly in the second half, however lack of discipline will cost us dearly if we’re not careful. Five bookings again will lead to suspensions for an already struggling side.