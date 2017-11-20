Sutton 3-2 FC Halifax Town: We deserved something from the game, says Heath

Town boss Billy Heath felt his side deserved a point after they lost 3-2 at Sutton on Saturday.

It’s now nine games without a win for Halifax, who were 2-0 and 3-1 down at Gander Green Lane, with Tom Denton and Scott Garner the Town scorers, while captain Matty Brown missed a penalty.

“I thought we deserved something from the game,” Heath said. “I thought we gave as good as we got.

“They’re a big, strong, powerful side but we handled them very well.

“Yes they’ve got some quick players out wide and they’re a good team but I thought we did enough to get something. If we’d come away with a point I don’t think anyone could have said it wasn’t deserved.

“But we made some poor choices at times and it’s disappointed to concede three goals.

“All three were disappointing. With the one on half-time they get a bit lucky because it drops on the edge of their box after we were pushing, the lad tries to clear it, mis-kicks it and it drops to one of his players next to him, who can then switch it out wide.

“The third one was the most disappointing because he runs across the six-yard box and he has a free header.

“But they were all avoidable.”

The Town boss insists his team can’t be faulted for effort, but says things just aren’t going their way.

“Physically and desire-wise the players can’t give any more, they’re giving everything they can,” Heath said.

“It’s just key moments that we’re disappointed with because if you come away from home and score two goals it should be enough to get something.

“Teams are putting their chances away and we’re not.

“But they’re still fighting and they’re still giving everything.

“The spirit of the side has never been in question. Yes, we’ve played poorly at times, but they’ll give you everything.”

Heath lost Ben Tomlinson, Harry Middleton and Matty Brown for the Hartlepool game on Tuesday, and will also be without Matty Kosylo.

The Town chief remains convinced the team’s winless run will come to an end, but says injuries aren’t helping.

“We’re not getting overrun or embarrassed,” he added. “We’re very much in all these games, but we’ve got to come out on the right side of one, but that’s more and more difficult with every game.

“The injuries keep piling up and we become more disjointed and can’t get any fluency.

“The players are working hard for each other but we’re just not getting the results at the minute. But we will get results.

“If the players keep giving as much as they’re giving, we’ll get some results. But this league is relentless and you’ve got to be strong.

“We’ve got a lot of players who’ve had success in the last three or four years and now we’ve got to dig in and gain success in a different way.”