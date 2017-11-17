Sutton United v FC Halifax Town: Preview

FC Halifax Town go in search of their first win in nearly two months when they travel to high-flying Sutton on Saturday (3pm).

Sutton have only lost once in their last 10 games, while Halifax have only won once in their previous 10 outings.

Halifax are without a win in their last eight games - their worst run since going 12 games without a win between April and August 2015.

If they fail to win on Saturday, it will equal their worst run under Billy Heath, which spanned from November to January last season.

Sutton are fourth in the National League, only three points off first place, a big improvement so far on their 12th place finish of last season.

Their squad features a number of former Football League players, including ex-Leeds midfielder Simon Walton, ex-Middlesbrough midfielder Nicky Bailey and ex-Colchester midfielder Craig Eastmond.

Manager Paul Doswell has been in charge since 2008 and has won two promotions in that time as well as reaching the fifth round of the FA Cup last season, a run which swelled the coffers of the club significantly and was ended by a 2-0 home defeat to Arsenal.

Only five teams have conceded more home goals in the league than Sutton, who have a better record on their travels so far than on their own patch.

Only Wrexham, Tranmere and Guiseley have scored fewer away goals than Halifax in the division, with Town’s last away win coming at Leyton Orient back on September 12.

Matty Kosylo looks set to miss the game with his medial ligament injury sustained in training last Thursday.

Cliff Moyo is back in contention after recovering from his concussion, as is Dion Charles after his recent ankle injury.

Josh Wilde will miss the game through suspension after amassing five yellow cards.

Saturday’s National League fixtures:

Bromley v Chester

Eastleigh v Barrow

Woking v Maidenhead

Sutton Utd v Halifax

Dag & Red v Guiseley

Maidstone v Solihull M

Gateshead v Tranmere

Macclesfield v Boreham W

Leyton Orient v Dover

Wrexham v Ebbsfleet

Hartlepool v Aldershot

AFC Fylde v Torquay