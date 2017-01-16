Tamworth 2-6 FC Halifax Town: Fans Panel verdict

Here is the Fans Panel verdict after FC Halifax Town’s 6-2 win at Tamworth.

Rob Brown

Man of the match

Matty Kosylo, he gets better every week. He ran the show.

Moment of the match

23rd minute, Kosylo scores from a free kick putting the ball over the wall into the top corner.

Andrew Mann

Moan of the match

Another red card for the Shaymen. Not sure the ref got it right.

Man of the match

Kit Walton

Matty Koslyo, two fantastic goals and a handful for the Tamworth defence all game.

Moment of the match

Some very good goals from Town but I’d say my moment of the match was Koslyo’s second. Beat his defender easily and finished well in front of the away supporters,

Moan of the match

Adam Heslop

Red card for Peniket seemed very harsh, shame he’ll have to serve a ban as he’s played well up-front in the last few games and chipped in with the goals.

Man of the match

The stand out performer was undoubtedly Matt Kosylo. Playing him in a position where he can make best use of his trickery has been long overdue, and now we are seeing the benefit. It remains to be seen what happens when Jordan Sinnott regains fitness, but we’ll try not to worry about it for now!

Moment of the match

That icing-on-the-cake sixth goal, which saw Kosylo torment the defence before effortlessly slotting home. A joy to behold!

Moan of the match

The referee seemed overly influenced by the Tamworth players and crowd. Whenever the simplest foul was committed, there were howls of anguish from the crowd and hysterics from the players, which resulted in two questionable bookings and a sending off for Town.

Man of the match

Matty Kosylo scored two goals including an excellent free kick. His pace and agility left their defence standing. He is certainly an asset to a team that’s confidence is building.

Moment of the match

Seeing that third goal go in! Three goals in five minutes was amazing and my prediction of 5-0 to the Shaymen didn’t sound so ridiculous now.

Moan of the match

Peniket’s red card looked very harsh. We’re just getting a run together and he is an important part of our team. As this was in front of our bench I’m hoping Heath will contest this unless I’m wrong.