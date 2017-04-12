Title-winning youngsters set to start play-off campaign

FC Halifax Town’s title-winning under 19 team look set to play Brentwood Town in the first round of the U19s National League Alliance play-offs.

Each winner of the 10 divisional leagues qualifies for the end-of-season play-off competition, with the first round to take place on May 2, before the quarter-finals on May 10, semi-finals on May 17 and the final on May 24.

Brentwood, who knocked Halifax out of the League Cup at the semi-final stage in 2014/15, are currently top of their division by six points, having played a game more, and with one round of fixtures to go.

The winner progress to play winner of Division A, AFC Hornchurch, who Halifax knocked out of the League Cup following an epic penalty shoot out in the quarter final stage in 2014/15.

Halifax won the league for the first time since reforming in 2008, while the youth team also reached the second round proper of the FA Youth Cup this season.