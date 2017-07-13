Town duo to miss rearranged Gainsborough friendly

Town boss Billy Heath has confirmed defenders Josh Wilde and Kevin Roberts will miss FC Halifax’s friendly at Gainsborough tonight (Thursday).

The game was originally scheduled for Tuesday but was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Wilde and Roberts will both miss the game due to ankle injuries but the pair could return for Saturday’s trip to Alfreton.

Heath said: “Both have come from innocuous challenges in training but they’re nothing major.

“You just have to be careful at this stage not to aggravate things further.

“There’ll be two teams at Gainsborough, but there might be one or two that need to stay on a bit longer. But the majority of the squad will play 45 minutes.”

Triallist Callum Hassan, a six foot, four inch striker whose previous clubs include Hartlepool, Harrogate Town and Telford, will also be involved after appearing as a second-half substitute at Brighouse on Saturday.

“He will be involved in the next couple of games,” Heath added. “He’s done well in training. He’s a big, strong, powerful boy, and he’s a good lad as well, his temperament is good.

“It’s hard to make an impression in 45 minutes when there’s been 10 changes but he did well.

“We’ve got another traillist, who I won’t name, training with us who is another centre-forward but more experienced than Callum.

“We’re having a look at them and seeing what they can do.”