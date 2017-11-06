Football club in shock after club captain dies after game

Tributes have been paid to a Calderdale footballer who died of a suspected heart-attack after a match at the weekend.

Chris Green was playing a West Riding County Cup match away to Kirk Deighton Rangers in Harrogate.

The game finished 2-2 and Greetland won 5-4 on penalties but Mr Green sadly passed away after the match as the team were leaving.

The team had boarded the coach and as it was travelling back to Calderdale, when the 37-year-old became ill.

The coach pulled at the side of the road and an ambulance attended to take him to Harrogate hospital. It is believed he had suffered a heart attack

Manager Mark Leonard said Mr Green had played the full game and throughout the season has been a massive influence on his team mates.

Greetland AFC

"He was having the best season he has had and we have a very young team. A lot of the players looked up to him.

"He has a lot of friends in Greetland and Stainland where he used to play.

"Everyone is still in shock and I don't think it has properly sunk in yet. We are all lost for words."

The club has decided to play its fixture at the weekend against Holmfield in the Challenge Cup and pay tribute to Mr Green.

A post mortem is set to be carried out into Mr Green's death.