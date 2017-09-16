Former FC Halifax Town star Jamie Vardy on the hunt for new talent

A university lecturer is helping Premier League record breaker Jamie Vardy find the next generation of footballing talent for a new TV show.

The Next Jamie Vardy follows the former FC Halifax Town striker as he hunts for the finest raw talents across the country.

And helping Vardy run the rule over the players will be Leeds Beckett University lecturer Lee Tucker.

Lee was head of recruitment at Vardy’s V9 Academy which was launched last year with the aim of promoting talent from non-league football.

Vardy, who set a Premier League record after scoring in 11 consecutive matches, famously progressed from non-league Stocksbridge Park Steels to winning the Premier League with current club Leicester.

Ahead of the show’s launch, Lee said: “I am back at Leeds Beckett full-time now having completed my role in the first year of V9.

“It was an amazing experience.

“The unique concept has really brought to light the talent playing in non-league football.

“Providing the players with a chance to work with top coaches in world-class facilities has had a huge impact on those who were selected.

“I am sure each and every one of them are grateful to V9.

“If the documentary captures the V9 process and all the hard work that goes into non-league football, including its highs and lows, then it will be great viewing.”

Vardy said: “There are many hidden gems to be found outside the league, and V9 will do all it can to help players realise their ultimate dream.”

The Next Jamie Vardy starts on Sky 1 today at 11.30am and runs for six weeks.