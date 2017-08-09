Former Halifax keeper signs for Burnley

Have your say

Ex-Halifax Town goalkeeper Adam Legzdins has signed for Premier League side Burnley on a three-year deal from Birmingham City.

The 30-year-old had a brief spell at Halifax on loan from Birmingham back in 2005 before re-joining The Shaymen on loan in October 2007, when he was a first-choice stopper.

He has also played for Burton and Derby and will act as back-up at Turf Moor to England international Tom Heaton.