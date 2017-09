Ex-Halifax player Paul Cox has been appointed as the new manager of National League side Guiseley.

Cox was at Barrow earlier this season, and managed them in their 0-0 draw against Halifax last month, but left the club after nearly two years in charge two weeks after that game.

He played 23 games for Halifax between 1996 and 1997. Cox succeeds Adam Lockwood at Nethermoor, who was sacked last week.