Guiseley sack manager Lockwood

Guiseley have sacked manager Adam Lockwood after a year in charge at the club.

Lockwood took over when former Halifax captain Mark Bower was sacked in September 2016, and leaves after back-to-back defeats to Halifax and Hartlepool over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Assistant manager Dave Penney has also left the club.

Guiseley’s only victory from seven games this term came against managerless Torquay, who are bottom.