Haigh double in Brighouse fightback

Brighouse Town produced a spectacular comeback to win 3-2 at Radcliffe Borough yesterday and notch their first Evo-Stik NPL victory since mid-September.

The Hove Edge side have been guilty of letting leads slip in the first few months of the season but the boot was on the other foot in Manchester.

The third-from-bottom side in Division One North looked set for more misery when Carl Peers scored for Borough after 22 and 38 minutes.

However, Tom Haigh curled a shot into the bottom corner on 67 minutes to get Vill Powell’s men back in the contest.

Haigh struck again 11 minutes later when his shot deflected up and over the home keeper.

Debutant Rhys Jenkinson then scored the winner with eight minutes left, good play from fellow replacement Aaron Martin sending him through to slot home.

Although Brighouse didn’t improve their league position, they are now only two points behind a cluster of four clubs, which includes Radcliffe and next Saturday’s visitors to the Yorkshire Payments Stadium, Atherton Collieries.

Atherton lost 5-1 at home to Marine in the FA Trophy yesterday.