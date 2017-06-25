Halifax AFL team folds

Salem have withdrawn their reserve team from Division Three of the Haslem-Sheppard Halifax AFL.

League fixture secretary David Rattigan said Salem had struggled to raise two sides last season and had hoped to get an influx of new players for the next campaign.

“They say this will not be happening so reluctantly they have decided to fold their second team and concentrate on getting a squad to continue running their first team,” he said.

Salem have finished in the league’s bottom two for the last 12 seasons. Last term they picked up only nine points in 22 outings and their final match was a 6-2 defeat away to Shelf United Reserves on April 22.

The news come less than a fortnight after league chiefs had announced the addition of an extra division to accommodate seven new teams next season.

The applications of Brighouse Sports Reserves, Shelf FC Reserves, Mixenden United, AFC Ovenden, The Dutchman, Stainland United and Warley Rangers were approved at the recent AGM.