Heathcote sinks Brighouse

Brighouse Town’s disappointing start to the season continued with a 2-1 defeat at Ramsbottom in the Evo-Stik NPL last night.

Vill Powell’s side remain sixth from bottom of Division One North after going down to two goals from Sam Heathcote.

The teenager struck after 13 and 54 minutes in Bury, Jack Normanton replying on the hour for the visitors.

Normanton, who took advantage of a poor punch by the home keeper from a corner, had only come on three minutes earlier.

Life does not get any easier for the Hove Edge side with an FA Trophy preliminary round match at Bamber Bridge on Saturday.

Bridge are second in the same section as Brighouse with just one point fewer than South Shields after a 1-0 home win over Prescot Cables last night.