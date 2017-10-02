Holders face trip to Sowerby

Shelf FC start their defence of the Jack Haymer Challenge Cup with a trip to Sowerby United on Saturday, October 28.

The pair met in the Halifax AFL two days ago, when both had byes in the first round of the knockout competition, and Premier Division pace setters Shelf won 5-3 at Westwood Park.

Sowerby will have ground advantage for the rematch.

Ryburn United, who were beaten 4-0 in last season’s Shay final, have a home game against a Midgley United side they beat 5-2 in the opening game of this season.

Craig Walker’s side started their bid to go one better than last term in the cup with a 3-1 win over champions Illingworth St Mary’s at Ripponden Wood on Saturday.

Holmfield’s reward for a penalty shoot-out win over division-higher Northowram at the weekend is a home date with Greetland.

Draws - Jack Haymer Challenge Cup, second round: Calder 76 v Brighouse Sports, Elland Allstars v St Columbas, Hebden Royd Red Star v Shelf United, Holmfield v Greetland *, Ryburn United v Midgley United, Sowerby Bridge v Salem, Sowerby United v Shelf FC, The Ivy House v Copley United*.

Ziggy’s Metro Cars Invitation Cup, second round: FC Ovenden v Sowerby United Reserves, Flying Dutchman v Ryburn United Reserves, Greetland Reserves v Brighouse Sports Reserves, Illingworth St Marys Reserves v Hebden Royd Red Star Reserves, Mixenden United v Sowerby Bridge Reserves, Shelf FC Reserves v AFC Crossleys Reserves, Shelf United Reserves v Warley Rangers Reserves, Stainland United v Calder 76 Reserves.

Matches on Saturday, October 28 (1-45pm). *Indicates date to be arranged.