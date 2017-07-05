Home opener for Shaymen

Promoted Halifax Town will launch their Vanarama National League campaign with a home match against Aldershot Town on Saturday, August 5.

Billy Heath’s play-off winners will then travel to Barrow the following Tuesday and Chester on the second Saturday of the season before receiving Dover on August 15.

The Christmas games are against Macclesfield - away on Boxing Day and at home on New Year’s Day - with a trip to Dover in between on December 30.

The Shaymen will face fellow promoted side AFC Fylde at home on September 2 and away on March 30.

Town will travel to Gateshead to meet a side managed by their former boss Neil Aspin on August 28. The Shay return is on April 2.

The final game of the season is at Maidstone on Saturday, April 28.

Full fixtures to follow